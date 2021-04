Janette Kester

JESUP-Janette Kester is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Janette was born on April 29, 1931, in Jesup to Paul and Irene Kerkove.

She later married Gene Kester on September 9, 1952.

She retired from being a secretary at Family Benefit in Waterloo.

Her family includes five children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 555 Hopkins St., Jesup, 50648.

