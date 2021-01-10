Janette (Folkers) Underwood

WATERLOO-Janette (Folkers) Underwood is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner at a later date.

Janette was born January 18, 1931, in Elma, to Eldon and Lenora Folkers.

She was married to Claude Underwood on June 19, 1951, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Alta Vista.

Janette and her husband were owners of the Falls Ave. Frosty Freeze in the early 1970’s. She later was a in-home child care provider for many families until her retirement.

Her family includes: Barb (Dan) Duggan, Julie (Brian) Hayes, Andi (Chris) Herman, Barb Underwood, two deceased sons Neal and Jay Underwood, 14 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1305 Maxine Ave, Waterloo, 50701.

