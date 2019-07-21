{{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE — Students named to the honor roll at Janesville Consolidated School include:

Seniors: Alisa Bengen, Brandin Carlson, Dawson Charley, Grace Hovenga, Lily Liekweg, Christian Mauer, Kennedy Rieken, Sam Seedorff, Callie Widner, Briana Baker-Bruce, Codey Hicks, Spencer Hoff, Samantha Saunders, Brandin Carlson, Nick Jordan

Juniors: Matthew Alberts, Marlee Boyle, Kennedy Eastman, Carlene Illian, Nick Jensenius, Haven Martin, Josh Mcdermott, Julia Meister, Molly Stanhope, Samantha Wyckoff, Daniel Fencl, Andrew Jaeger

Sohomores: Mackenzie Bengen, Chloe Carlson, Paige Feldmann, Marra Fitzgerald, Gabrielle Gergen, Naomi Hovenga, Jake Bromwich, Ema Burch, Jordan Danielson, Haley Jensenius, Chloe Kiene, Laura Pashby, Isabella Reints, Mason Thompson, Jake Bromwich, Paige Feldmann, Christian Heiser, Justin Koob, John Seedorff, Mason Thompson

Freshmen: Kassidy Dunbar, Bryn Mcallister, Wiley Sherburne, Elliott Waller, Elizabeth Widner, Conner Clubine, Cadence Coffman, Clay Dighton, Mason Dighton, Quincy Friedrich, Pyper Mccarville, Kamryn Umthum

