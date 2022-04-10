Forever a teacher, our Mom Jane Ryan retired March 21, 2022, from the Iowa State University Extension Office, Waterloo, after 10 years.

As a lifelong Hawkeye, it was a difficult decision to work as a Cyclone; Mom decorated her office in black and gold anyway. We still don’t know if she ever participated in ISU Spirit Days.

Prior to her betrayal, Mom worked for many years at the Grout Museum as a Program Educator. She taught scores of children visiting the museum on field trips, which included a favorite stop in the observatory for stargazing and astronomy lessons. Even if you didn’t ask her, Mom would tell you which stars and planets were visible in the sky on any given night.

During most of our growing up years, Mom was a Customer Care Advocate for Monsanto. She was a Work-from-Home pioneer in the 90s with a fax machine and dial-up internet. We were NOT to disturb her when her office doors were closed and she was wearing her headset. Sometimes that was enough to keep four kids at bay – not usually.

In the late 1980’s, Mom was a K-8 substitute teacher in Waterloo Community Schools. One of her regular assignments was in Mrs. Ryan’s room at Kingsley Elementary; one can imagine the confusion, yet also seamless transition for those 1st graders.

Mom earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, then-Iowa State Teachers College. Her first teaching jobs were in rural Iowa and Kansas City, Mo.

In her 30’s and a single mother with two young children, she earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Iowa.

For a model of persistence, inspiration and mettle, we needn’t look any further than our own mother.

Above all, Mom was always a teacher. She used her natural curiosity to make learning interesting for anyone under her tutelage. Her knack for organizing, genuine kindness, and love of children made her an especially gifted teacher.

What’s next for Mom? We think she’s set in motion a campaign to get Dad to retire. Mom will likely spend retirement volunteering at church, feeding the backyard birds, reading, traveling, napping with Reilley the Vizsla, and spending time with her youngest granddaughters, Elliot and her sister due this fall. Mom, we wish you a lifetime left of joy, adventure and fulfillment, no matter what you do!

Love,

Lee and Maria

Robin and Tadd

Maureen and Allan

Stephen and Anna

