CEDAR FALLS -- Jane Anne Lonnecker Jackson will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday, July 21, with family.
She started her education at Emerson Elementary School and West High School and continued on to Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
She was employed at West High School business office for 12 years. She was married 58 years to Kenneth Jackson, who passed in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Over the years she has been active in her church, Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau, Cedar Falls Historical Society, National Button Club, Tuesday Club, G.O.P. Women's and several book clubs.
After selling her home, she resides at Willowwood Retirement Complex in Cedar Falls.
Her family includes a son, Mark (Susan) Jackson of Waterloo; a daughter, Lee Anne (Peter Klemusch) Bray of Cologne, Germany and Las Vegas, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.