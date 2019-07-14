{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Jane Anne Lonnecker Jackson will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday, July 21, with family.

She started her education at Emerson Elementary School  and West High School and continued on to Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

She was employed at West High School business office for 12 years. She was married 58 years to Kenneth Jackson, who passed in 2016.

Over the years she has been active in her church, Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau, Cedar Falls Historical Society, National Button Club, Tuesday Club, G.O.P. Women's and several book clubs.

After selling her home, she resides at Willowwood Retirement Complex in Cedar Falls.

Her family includes a son, Mark (Susan) Jackson of Waterloo; a daughter, Lee Anne (Peter Klemusch) Bray of Cologne, Germany and Las Vegas, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

