WATERLOO — Craig and Elaine (Trost) James are observing their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married May 3, 1969, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Craig retired from MidAmerican, and Elaine retired from Wells Fargo.

Their family includes daughters Dawn (Steve Fischels) Jamieson of Raymond, Dana (Todd) Mueller of Albany, Wis., and Amy (Brian) Lechtenberg of Forest City.

They also have five grandchildren, Mark (Chelsea) Jamieson, Sarah (Chad) Draper, Casey Mueller and Ashley and Amber Burgess, and two great-grandchildren, Destany and Aydan Jamieson.

Cards may be sent to 121 Presley Circle, Waterloo 50701.

