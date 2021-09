James R. Lee

LA PORTE CITY-James Lee is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner that occurred at an earlier date.

James was born on October 6, 1931, in La Porte City.

He married Marilyn Klunder in 1955.

He retired from John Deere in 1986, after 31 years of service.

His family includes: Randy and Debbie Lee, Cheryl McLaughlin, Brian and Erin Lee; along with eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 903 Poplar, La Porte City, 50651.

