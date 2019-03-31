James “Jim” Harrison Oct. 20, 1944-April 4, 1994
Twenty-five years have passed since you planted, nourished, and harvested a crop from the field.
Twenty-five years have passed since you delivered students to the West Central School. There have been many changes in the past 25 years. The things that haven’t changed are that you will always be our big brother and we continue to love and miss you every day of the past twenty-five years.
John Harrison Barb Harrison Gripp and Families
