{{featured_button_text}}
James "Jim" Bruce

James "Jim" Bruce

CEDAR FALLS — James “Jim” Bruce is celebrating his retirement.

A party is planned at a later date.

He retired from Canadian National Railroad on Jan. 31 after 40 years of employment.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments