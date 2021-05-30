James “Jamie” Junk Nicholas “Nick” Junk

Dec. 13, 1975-Apr. 2, 1990 July 20, 1986-July 24, 2005

Sometimes God picks the flower

That still is in full bloom,

Sometimes the rosebud’s chosen

That we feel is picked too soon.

Sometimes the flower is fading

With petals floating down,

But God knows the perfect time

To gather flowers from the ground.

There is a heavenly garden

In which God takes great pleasure,

Because He’s placed within it

The loved ones that we treasure.

He walks among the blossoms

Giving them eternal rest,

And I know that it must please Him

Because he chose the very best.

So in our time of sorrow

Fond memories we’ll recall,