James “Jamie” Junk Nicholas “Nick” Junk
Dec. 13, 1975-Apr. 2, 1990 July 20, 1986-July 24, 2005
Sometimes God picks the flower
That still is in full bloom,
Sometimes the rosebud’s chosen
That we feel is picked too soon.
Sometimes the flower is fading
With petals floating down,
But God knows the perfect time
To gather flowers from the ground.
There is a heavenly garden
In which God takes great pleasure,
Because He’s placed within it
The loved ones that we treasure.
He walks among the blossoms
Giving them eternal rest,
And I know that it must please Him
Because he chose the very best.
So in our time of sorrow
Fond memories we’ll recall,
Beyond tomorrow’s sunrise