 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James "Jamie" Junk & Nicholas "Nick" Junk
0 comments
IN LOVING MEMORY

James "Jamie" Junk & Nicholas "Nick" Junk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James and Nicholas Junk

James "Jamie" Junk and Nicholas "Nick" Junk

James “Jamie” Junk Nicholas “Nick” Junk

Dec. 13, 1975-Apr. 2, 1990 July 20, 1986-July 24, 2005

Sometimes God picks the flower

That still is in full bloom,

Sometimes the rosebud’s chosen

That we feel is picked too soon.

Sometimes the flower is fading

With petals floating down,

But God knows the perfect time

To gather flowers from the ground.

There is a heavenly garden

In which God takes great pleasure,

Because He’s placed within it

The loved ones that we treasure.

He walks among the blossoms

Giving them eternal rest,

And I know that it must please Him

Because he chose the very best.

So in our time of sorrow

Fond memories we’ll recall,

Beyond tomorrow’s sunrise

God bless us one and all.

We Love and Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony and Rylee

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News