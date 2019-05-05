{{featured_button_text}}
James Brady

March 26, 1958 to May 9, 2018

For though I’ll always miss you,

And it’s dreadful being apart,

I haven’t really lost you.

You’re still in my heart,

And will be there forever.

Sadly missed by all your family.

