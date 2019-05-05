James Brady
March 26, 1958 to May 9, 2018
For though I’ll always miss you,
And it’s dreadful being apart,
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
I haven’t really lost you.
You’re still in my heart,
And will be there forever.
Sadly missed by all your family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.