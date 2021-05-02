James and Eula Reed

WATERLOO-Happy 80th Birthday, James and Eula Reed!

Join us in celebrating with our mom and dad for their 80th birthdays!

We will have a drive-by celebration on Saturday, May 8th, from 1-2 p.m.

Cars will begin lining up on Esther/Sherman St. in Waterloo at 12:30 p.m.

Cars will travel west to Esther (from E. 4th St.) to Hope. Home is on Hope Ave. Please follow this route.

There will be cupcakes for the first 80 people.

We love you Mom and Dad!

Jackie, Darle, Melaine, and Colleen

