 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James and Eula Reed
0 comments
BIRTHDAYs

James and Eula Reed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James and Eula Reed

WATERLOO-Happy 80th Birthday, James and Eula Reed!

Join us in celebrating with our mom and dad for their 80th birthdays!

We will have a drive-by celebration on Saturday, May 8th, from 1-2 p.m.

Cars will begin lining up on Esther/Sherman St. in Waterloo at 12:30 p.m.

Cars will travel west to Esther (from E. 4th St.) to Hope. Home is on Hope Ave. Please follow this route.

There will be cupcakes for the first 80 people.

We love you Mom and Dad!

Jackie, Darle, Melaine, and Colleen

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News