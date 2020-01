Jakob Roland Kennedy joined our crew on October 18, 2019!

Our 4th boy, (and no, we’re not trying again for a girl ... or our own basketball team), he was 7 pounds 12 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.

Dad and Mom, Sean and Amanda Kennedy, brought him home to his three big brothers who laid immediate claim to him.

Grandparents Steve and Cheryl Kennedy of Waterloo and Jerry and Debbie Mellem of Robins are overjoyed to have another kiddo to love and spoil. Welcome to this crazy thing we call life, Jakob!

