Jaehrling/65

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Jaehrling are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Paul Jaehrling married Arlene McDonald on April 14, 1956, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Jaehrling is retired from Weyerhauser Co. and Mrs. Jaehrling is a retired homemaker.

Their family includes: Jeff and Annette Jaehrling of Nevada, Patrick and Debra Jaehrling of Clarksville, Tenn., Joan and T.J. Kuper of Florissant, Mo., Matt and Shirley Jaehrling of Aurora, Ill., Jan Marie (deceased), nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3458 Georgetown Dr., Waterloo, 50701.

