JESUP — Dennis and Vicki Jacoby will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. The couple will also celebrate with a trip to Italy this fall.

Dennis Jacoby and Vicki Flaskerud were married Oct. 11, 1969, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sumner.

Dennis, retired from John Deere, is currently farming. Vicki is retired and previously worked at US West/Qwest and Omega Cabinetry.

Their family includes children Nicole and Sean Devlin of Waukee, Jennifer and Dan Pickar of Marion and Joseph and Ashley Jacoby of Jesup, along with seven grandchildren, Paige and Ann Marie Devlin, Carter and Kate Pickar, and Mila, Aria and Roman Jacoby.

Cards may be sent to 11825 Newell St., Jesup 50648.

