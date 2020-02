50th wedding anniversary

Richard “Dick” and Lola (Boddicker) Jacobi were married on Nov. 29, 1969, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Newhall, Iowa, where they met at age 10!

Dick grew up in rural Atkins and Lola in rural Newhall.

They celebrated their anniversary with a family dinner and are planning future travel to Brilon, Germany, where their Jacobi and Boddicker ancestors lived before immigrating to Benton County, Iowa.

Their children are Jami (Marty) McGinley, Overland Park, Kan., Carrie (Rick) Parsons, Olathe, Kan., and Jeff (Nicholle) Jacobi, Waterloo. They have nine grandchildren.

Dick is retired from Mid-America Dental Studio and Lola from John Deere Power Systems, all in Waterloo.

