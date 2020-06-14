Jackson/60

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO - Mick and Milly Jackson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Their children include Vince (Sandy) Jackson of Rochester, Minn., and Greg (Jennifer) Jackson of Parkersburg. They have seven grandchildren, Kari Mai, Zach, Hannah McSweeny, Jossie Jeffries, Jordan, Jamie, Lacey and five great-grandchildren, Caden, Kinely, Kendall, Olivia, Rowan and one on the way.