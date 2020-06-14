Jackson/60
WATERLOO - Mick and Milly Jackson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date. 

Mr. and Mrs. Jackson were married June 20, 1960, in Waterloo.

Their children include Vince (Sandy) Jackson of Rochester, Minn., and Greg (Jennifer) Jackson of Parkersburg. They have seven grandchildren, Kari Mai, Zach, Hannah McSweeny, Jossie Jeffries, Jordan, Jamie, Lacey and five great-grandchildren, Caden, Kinely, Kendall, Olivia, Rowan and one on the way.

Mr. Jackson is retired from John Deere.

