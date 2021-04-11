 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY

WAVERLY-Jack Schemmel will be celebrating his 90th birthday on April 15. His wife Marietta invites you to join in celebration of this special event and send a card to 1833 Knight Avenue, Waverly, 50677.

