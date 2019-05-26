{{featured_button_text}}
JA and State Farm

Young JA students thank State Farm for its grant.

CEDAR RAPIDS -- State Farm has awarded Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa a $10,000 grant to support work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy educational programming in eastern Iowa.

With the donation through State Farm’s Good Neighbor Citizenship company grants program, JA is able to provide 305 of the total 51,564 kindergarten through 12th grade students participating in JA with valuable hands-on learning.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

JA provides its programs to 51,564 students in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Delaware, Grundy, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Tama, Winneshiek, and Worth counties.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments