CEDAR RAPIDS -- State Farm has awarded Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa a $10,000 grant to support work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy educational programming in eastern Iowa.
With the donation through State Farm’s Good Neighbor Citizenship company grants program, JA is able to provide 305 of the total 51,564 kindergarten through 12th grade students participating in JA with valuable hands-on learning.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
JA provides its programs to 51,564 students in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Delaware, Grundy, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Tama, Winneshiek, and Worth counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.