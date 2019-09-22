{{featured_button_text}}
Kimball Avenue UM

A variety of items will be featured at the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church's annual Salad Luncheon and Craft Sale on Sept. 24.

It’s Here!

Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church

1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo

42nd Annual Salad Luncheon and Craft Sale

On Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Adults: $10, children 5 and under: $1

Drive-thru lane available!

All money raised will go toward mission projects here in our area.

Call with questions, 232-4103

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments