It’s Here!
Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church
1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo
42nd Annual Salad Luncheon and Craft Sale
On Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Adults: $10, children 5 and under: $1
Drive-thru lane available!
All money raised will go toward mission projects here in our area.
Call with questions, 232-4103
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.