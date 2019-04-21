{{featured_button_text}}
ISU PAS

Members of the PAS Student Club at Iowa State with their awards after the state conference.

Iowa State University students attended the recent 2019 Iowa Professional Agricultural Student Organization (PAS) Conference with professionals and students from other institutions across the state.

At the conference, community colleges and universities around Iowa participated in agricultural competitions including different livestock evaluations, agronomy and horticulture evaluations, and individual career events.

Team members included:

ALDEN — Heather Schnitker, majoring in animal science

OSAGE — Adam Koch, majoring in agricultural and life sciences education

IOWA FALLS — Victoria Butt, majoring in agricultural and life sciences education

All 20 Iowa State students participating placed high enough to be eligible to compete at the national convention, this year held in Loveland, Colo.

