Iowa State University students attended the recent 2019 Iowa Professional Agricultural Student Organization (PAS) Conference with professionals and students from other institutions across the state.
At the conference, community colleges and universities around Iowa participated in agricultural competitions including different livestock evaluations, agronomy and horticulture evaluations, and individual career events.
Team members included:
ALDEN — Heather Schnitker, majoring in animal science
OSAGE — Adam Koch, majoring in agricultural and life sciences education
IOWA FALLS — Victoria Butt, majoring in agricultural and life sciences education
All 20 Iowa State students participating placed high enough to be eligible to compete at the national convention, this year held in Loveland, Colo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.