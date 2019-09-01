Iowa State University, Ames, has announced scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year:
CEDAR FALLS — Holly Appleton, the Bernice Kunerth Watt and Raymond D. Watt Endowed Scholarship in Food Science and Human Nutrition; Isabelle Armstrong, the Marjorie McKinley Memorial Scholarship; Sylvia Brown, Mary Ellen Lewis Scholarship and the Stewart L. Burger Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management Scholarship; Angela Johnson, Ethel L. Whitney Opportunity Scholarship; Vanessa Kime, the Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship; and Megan Wallace, Charlotte Gustafson Akins Home Economics Scholarship and the Mildred D. Bradbury Memorial Scholarship.
CHARLES CITY — Emilee Bilharz, Smith/Anderson Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship.
CLARKSVILLE — Emily Leerhoff, Iowa Farm Bureau Human Sciences Scholarship and the Smith/Anderson Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship.
DECORAH — Claudia Cowie, Anne Shaner Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management Scholarship.
DENVER — Paige Harberts, Kathryn Bell Seidel Scholarship.
DYSART — Jadin Hennings, Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship and the Sharon Richman Elementary Education Scholarship; Hallie Spore, Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship.
ELDORA — Sydney Hogle, Frances Salsbury Zbornik Endowment Fund in Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management; Amanda Humphrey, Lulu L. Tregoning Scholarship.
ELGIN — Kelsey Guyer, May Pearsall Rickert Scholarship.
FAYETTE — Madelyn Bunn, Emma Andersen Endowed Scholarship.
GRUNDY CENTER — Mellina Wrage, Margaret Wiese Scholarship.
HAMPTON — Gabrielle Tielke, Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship.
HAWKEYE — Rachel Schmitt, Noma Scott Lloyd Memorial Scholarship.
INDEPENDENCE — Jenessa Barloon, Branstad Scholarship, Human Sciences General Scholarship and School of Education Excellence Scholarship; and Ashley Cappel, Benjamin/Mericle Family Scholarship.
IOWA FALLS — Gabrielle Evans, Ruth and Vincent Mahoney Student Opportunity Scholarship.
JANESVILLE — Megan Korte, Marjorie McKinley Memorial Scholarship and the Stewart L. Burger Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management Scholarship.
JESUP — Kelsey Hansen, Smith/Anderson Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship.
NEW HARTFORD — Elizabeth Cuvelier Laura Ramker Gerhard Memorial Scholarship to Support Aspiring Teachers and the Sharon Kurns Educational Excellence Scholarship.
PARKERSBURG — Adeline Johnston, Terry Peterson Denny Scholarship.
MANCHESTER — Nichole Lucas, Carolyn Brown Ward Scholarship.
OSAGE — Benjamin Mallinger, Maxine E. and Dennis G. Brown Scholarship; and Anna Miller, Selma Ekquist Duncan Scholarship.
SHEFFIELD — Samantha McGuire, Mildred D. Bradbury Memorial Scholarship.
UNION — Claira Sam, Mary Ellen Lewis Scholarship; and Shelby Trinkle, Branstad Scholarship.
TRAER — Landon Calderwood, Blanche Miller Family & Consumer Sciences Endowment Scholarship and the Vocational Education Equity Program Scholarship.
WATERLOO — Luis Ayard, Betty C. Kirkbride Keller Scholarship; Allison Dalrymple, Marjorie McKinley Memorial Scholarship; Katelynn Kemp, Mary Ellen Lewis Scholarship; Maricela Real, Betty C. Kirkbride Keller Scholarship; Dominiqua Watts, Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship and the Gary and Jannes (Teply) Weede Endowed Scholarship in Human Sciences; and Sierra Weldon, Monica Shope Lursen Dietetics Scholarship;
WAUCOMA — Lindsey Bouska, Ruth C. Guy Food Science and Human Nutrition Scholarship.
WAVERLY — Grace Hoins, Charlotte Gustafson Akins Home Economics Scholarship and the Mary Ellen Lewis Scholarship; Jaymie Wasem, Evelyn V. and Raymond H. Werner Scholarship; and Jared Yost, Carol Critzman Hansen Scholarship.
WELLSBURG — Sophie Stahl, Alice McCarthy Commons Memorial Scholarship; Dr. Sally Beisser Education Scholarship; and Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship.
