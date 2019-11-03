AMES — Iowa State University has announced scholarships awarded by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year:
ACKLEY — Michael Young, Derek Harmon Memorial Scholarship; Julie Brissette, the Agriculture General Transfer Scholarship Endowment Fund; Caleb Bartling, the Blossom Brandt Agricultural Endowment—Transfer; Trevor Clawson, the World Food Prize Scholarships
ALEXANDER — Matthew Ellis, the Murray Wise Associates Agricultural Entrepreneurship Fund and Robert M. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund
ALLISON — Bryce Bruns, the Ted and Hazle DeBerg Agricultural Scholarship and Larry D. Lursen Memorial Scholarship; Sage Sherburne, the Blossom Brandt Agricultural Endowment—Transfer
ARLINGTON — Jordan Baumgartner, the Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship
AURORA — Cynthia Hamlett, the Dairy Science Student Support Fund and Albert C. and Ruth B. Timm Scholarships; Abbie Van Raden, the C.R. Musser ISU Agricultural Endowment Transfer Scholarship; Joseph Kaiser, the World Food Prize Scholarships; Haylee Lau, the Doug and Diana Pals Scholarship in Agricultural Education
BEAMAN — Katie Garber, the Tyrone D. Artz, M.D. Scholarship in Agriculture and Life Sciences
BUCKINGHAM — Aubree Beenken, the Arthur Molln Scholarship In Animal Science
CASTALIA — Jesse Matt, the Global Resource Systems Major Fund
CEDAR FALLS — Matthew Kremer, the Future of Agriculture and Life Sciences Scholarship; Carter Newton, the Kiley and Marie Powers Scholarship Program in the Plant Sciences; Anthony Aldrich, the Joseph Fleming Endowment; Carly Groninga, the Walter S. and Margaret C. Pilgram Scholarship
CHARLES CITY — Hannah Chambers, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Study Abroad Account; Nathan Lasher, the Agricultural Business Club Scholarship, DuPont Pioneer Scholarship in Agricultural Business and CHS University Scholarship; Mason Meyer, the Edna Rathman Endowed Scholarships in Agricultural Studies and Iowa Independent Crop Consultants Association Scholarship Fund; Cassandra Schiesher, the Future of Agriculture and Life Sciences Scholarship; Jodie Sindlinger, the Dean of College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Madelyn Tjaden, the World Food Prize Scholarships
CLARKSVILLE — Adam Lovrien, the Kiley and Marie Powers Scholarship Program in the Plant Sciences; Jenny Reuling, the Russell Bentley Endowment for Excellence in Dairy Science (Production)
CLUTIER — Karly Jans, the Blossom Brandt Agricultural Endowment
CRESCO — Trevor Malven, the Arthur Gerlach Scholarship in Dairy Science and Roger and Susan Lenius Dairy Science Scholarship; Hope Dohlman, the Tyrone D. Artz, M.D. Scholarship in Agriculture and Life Sciences
DECORAH — Garret Hemesath, the Dennis Fedosa/Agricredit Scholarship for Excellence in Agricultural Business and CHS University Scholarship; Ashley Schwartzhoff, the Russell Bentley Endowment for Excellence in Dairy Science (Production); Elizabeth Smith, the Donald L. and Laurel L. Knudson Scholarship; Kayla Walter, the Lauren L. Christian Swine Education Endowment; Skyler Malone, the Walter S. and Margaret C. Pilgram Scholarship
DENVER — Natalie Even, the Agriculture General Freshman Scholarship Endowment Fund
DYSART — Cole Moody, the Edna Rathman Endowed Scholarships in Agricultural Studies
ELGIN — Kariann Elsbernd, Agriculture and Life Sciences Education, the Scott and Susanne Mortimer Scholarship in Agriculture; Tatum Kahler, Agriculture and Life Sciences Education, the John B. McClelland Scholarship and Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship
FAIRBANK — Emily Martins, the Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Alana Platte, the Cargill Global Resource Systems Fund, the Global Resource Systems Major Fund, the Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship, and the Robert L. Skinner Endowed Scholarship; Erika Jeanes, Dietetics, the Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
FAYETTE — Derek Thoms, the Agricultural Education and Studies Professional Development Scholarship
FORT ATKINSON — Jessica Schmitt, the John and Roberta Rodecap Scholarship and Mary B. and William H. Gilbert Brown Swiss Memorial Scholarship
FREDERICKSBURG — Taelyn Jordan, the Agriculture General Transfer Scholarship Endowment Fund
GARWIN — Zoe Duncan, the Charlie J. Hach and Sophia K. Hach Scholarship
GREENE — Jared Feldman, the Eliminating Barriers to Entry for Future Farmers Scholarship
GRUNDY CENTER — Payton McMartin, the Martin Family Endowment
HAMPTON — Brooke Benning, the Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholarship, the CHS University Scholarship, the DuPont Pioneer Scholarship in Agricultural Business and the Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship
HAWKEYE — Tiffanie Koch, Agriculture and Life Sciences Education, the C.R. Musser ISU Agricultural Endowment Transfer Scholarship
HUBBARD — Michaela Friest, Agriculture and Life Sciences Education, the Sexauer Memorial Scholarship; Zachariah Ritland, the Ryan Pellett Family Scholarship; Ellen Cook, Agriculture and Life Sciences Education, the Walter S. and Margaret C. Pilgram Scholarship
INDEPENDENCE — John Cook, the Lee Kolmer Scholarship and Wise Scholarships in Agriculture
IONIA — Rachel Grober, the Donald L. and Laurel L. Knudson Scholarship; Lexie Maloy, the Howard E. and Ann E. Raffety Scholarship in Agriculture
IOWA FALLS — Harvard Williams, the R.W. ‘Dick’ Witt Scholarship and Charles C. and Phyllis J. Persinger Alpha Gamma Rho Scholarship
JANESVILLE — Katelynn Panning, the Elaine Boge Scholarship Endowment and Portia A. Goke Scholarship in Memory of Alvin W. Goke
JESUP — Zachary Nie, the Animal Ecology General Scholarship Fund
LA PORTE CITY — Caleb Larison, Global Resource Systems, the Cargill Global Resource Systems Leadership Academy and Global Resource Systems Major Fund; Wyatt Samuelson, Agricultural Systems Technology, the Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
MANCHESTER — Alex Bishop, the CALS Career Services General Scholarship and the Doug and Carol Kenealy International Travel Scholarship; Amanda Fortman, the Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholarship, Mark B. Rhea Scholarship in Agricultural Education and Studies, Todd and Lori Hall Global Resource Systems Scholarship and the Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation for the 2019-20 academic year; Emma Kehrli, the Donald L. and Laurel L. Knudson Scholarship; Jessica Hilby, the Myron James Iverson Scholarship in Sustainable Agriculture; Keegan Kolbet, the Myron James Iverson Scholarship in Sustainable Agriculture; Nolan Monaghan, the World Food Prize Scholarships, Global Resource Systems Major Fund and Jerry A. Benning Scholarships in Horticulture; Nolan Lyness, the Kline Family Scholarships in Agriculture; Maddie Lahr, the World Food Prize Scholarships; Leah Philipp, the George Stanford Memorial Scholarship
MARBLE ROCK — Adam Staudt, the Iowa Master Farmer Production Scholarship; Kari Jeffrey, the Portia A. Goke Scholarship in Memory of Alvin W. Goke
NEW HAMPTON — Samantha Reicks, the Roland W. Holden Memorial Scholarships and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Hannah Heit, the Arthur Molln Scholarship In Animal Science
OSAGE — Adam Koch, the C.E. Bundy Scholarship in Agriculture Education; Katelyn Maliszewski, the Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship; Joseph Popp, the Donald L. and Laurel L. Knudson Scholarship; Shelby Blake, the Paul Doak Agricultural Business Recruiting Scholarship; Trey Tesch, the DuPont Pioneer Scholarship in Agricultural Business; Chloe Levan, the World Food Prize Scholarships, Peter Paulsen, Jr. Endowed Scholarship in Agriculture and Agronomy Academic Fellowship
PLAINFIELD — Natalie Eick, the Ryan Pellett Family Scholarship
REINBECK — Alex Thede, the C.F. Foreman Scholarship in Dairy Science; Tyson Creswell, the Agronomy Alumni Scholarship Fund
RUDD — Jayden Jorgensen, the World Food Prize Scholarships
SHEFFIELD — Clay Emhoff, the Don Eggerling Financial Assistance Scholarship
SHELL ROCK — Brooke Willson, the CALS Career Services General Scholarship; Macy Janssen, the Ed Juhl Fund for Agricultural Business and C.R. Musser ISU Agricultural Endowment Transfer Scholarship
STRAWBERRY POINT — Lane McGreal, the Thomas R. and Naomi B. Smith Scholarships
SUMNER — Nathan Arthur, the Paul Stewart Memorial Scholarship and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Alyssa Swehla, the Cargill Global Resource Systems Leadership Academy, the Iowa Crop Improvement Association Scholarship and the Cargill Global Resource Systems Fund; Brylie Volker, the Paul Doak Agricultural Business Recruiting Scholarship; Shane Duffy, the Dean of College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, World Food Prize Scholarships and Future of Agriculture and Life Sciences Scholarship
TOLEDO —Taylor Lekin, the Eric O. Hoiberg Scholarship in Agriculture and Society and Walter S. and Margaret C. Pilgram Scholarship
TRAER— Brieanna Ewoldt, the Mark B. Rhea Scholarship in Agricultural Education and Studies; Jake Hlas, the Donald W. Helble Scholarship in Animal Science and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Brett Podhajsky, the Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship
TRIPOLI — Alexandria Mohlis, the Paul Doak Agricultural Business Recruiting Scholarship
UNION — Spencer Haywood, the Future of Agriculture and Life Sciences Scholarship
VINTON — Katelyn Noren, the Marge and Paul Hartman Microbiology Scholarship and Walter S. and Margaret C. Pilgram Scholarship
WATERLOO — Andrea Bogdanic, the Parrott Family Animal Science Scholarship; Brooke Dietsch, the Pickett-Volz-Nichols Scholarship and the Isabelle M. Isely Scholarship in Horticulture; Maggie Smith, the Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship; Kaitlyn Meyer, the Arlene & Harold Estes Agriculture Scholarship
WAVERLY — Hannah Folkerts, the Keith M. and Arlene C. Kirkpatrick Memorial Scholarship; Carly Strauser, the Iowa Crop Improvement Association Scholarship in Agriculture and Life Sciences
WAUCOMA — Delaney Lensing, the Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship; Lindsey Bouska, the Ruth C. Guy Food Science and Human Nutrition Scholarship and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
WESTGATE — Jalyn Brownell, the Marie S. Lodge Endowment in Agriculture
WEST UNION — Morgan Lauer, the Agriculture General Transfer Scholarship Endowment Fund; Rachel Reicks, the World Food Prize Scholarships
WINTHROP — Holly Cook, the John L. Guy Agricultural Business Scholarship and F.W. Schiele Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship; Spencer Cook, the Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Becca Walthart, the World Food Prize Scholarships and Agriculture General Transfer Scholarship Endowment Fund
