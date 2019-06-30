New graduates at Iowa State University, Ames, include:
ACKLEY — Ashley Sicard, Grant Sicard
BUCKINGHAM — Aubree Beenken, Madison Howard
CASTALIA — Trygve Lien
CEDAR FALLS— Adam Ahrenholz, Hannah Benedix, Tyler Forero, Lee Hall, Nathan Hall, Olivia Hall, Allison Harris, Caleb Iehl, Patrick Jones-Hughes, Brian Keiser, Matthew Klinehart, Richard Korneisel, Candice Mattke, Alexis Mollenhoff, Benjamin Mord, Kayla Neese, Saralynn Niealsen, Kristine Nielsen, Sungju Nielsen, Brett Niemann, Samuel Pierce, Abby Raus, Dakota Schiefelbein, Elizabeth Sesker, Walter Seymour, Caleb Townsend, Ian Voss, Abigail Young
CHARLES CITY — Cassandra Knecht
CHELSEA — Mahala Doyle, Kayla Toennies
CHESTER — Taylor Dohlman, Gatlin Hemann
CLERMONT — Philip Kleve, Kohle Nieland
COLWELL — Aaron Wright
CONRAD — Chad Dolphin, Joel Steckelberg, Rebecca Steckelberg
COULTER — Ana Trinidad
CRESCO — Mark Farlinger, Emilyn Frohn, Kerigan Hunziker, Austin Schrage
DECORAH — Madeline Beiwel, Katherine Dovenberg, Keeley Greco, Lara Guzman, Nolan Heffern, Karoline Johnson, Isaac Luzum, Maria McDonough, Mary Murphy, Cody Sacquitne
DENVER — Joseph Nitcher, Michael Steege
DUMONT — Lucas Riffo
DYSART — Noah Garwood, Dakota Hopper, Drake Mossman
ELDORA — Sarah Boomgarden, Tysen Butler
ELGIN — Kennith Orr
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Thomas Brown
FAIRBANK — Abbey Lingenfelter, Tricia Jo Luick
FAYETTE — Brady Forsyth
FLOYD — Austin Staudt
FORT ATKINSON — Justin Hackman
FREDERICKSBURG — Morgan Steege
GLADBROOK — Logan Flamme, Shelton Hatch, Carrie McCarthy
GREENE — Brylee Landers, Brady Ott
HAMPTON — Brittany Bolerjack, Brady Claypool, Morrigan Miller, Edward Reichenbacher
HAWKEYE — Jared Bouska
HOLLAND — Madison Kuester
HUBBARD — Sarah Rueger
HUDSON — Kaitlin Clark, Olivia Griffith, Shane Karkosh, Brian McCullough, Meredith Williams, Taylor Wulf
INDEPENDENCE — Cassandra Kilby
IONIA — Victoria Schilling, Michael Tupper
IOWA FALLS — Brandon Hanson, Kayla Meyer
JESUP — Heidi Anderson, Kaitlyn Weber
LA PORTE CITY — Gabriel Klein, Justin Rottinghaus, Katelyn Ternus, Brooke Thiele
LAMONT — Amanda Crow, Jaxon Goedken
LANSING — Emily Dietzenbach
LIME SPRINGS — Drew Pietan
NASHUA — Kaitlyn Bonzer, Sharice Lindeland, Spencer White
NEW HAMPTON — Alexandria Baltes, Jordan Flick, Taylor Kuehn, Susan Schwickerath, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Society,
NEW PROVIDENCE — Andrea Kowalik
NORA SPRINGS — Kelby Schultz, Haley Tourtellott
OELWEIN — Alexis Borman, Mason Moeller
OSAGE — Spencer Blake, Benjamin Dralle, Jesse Klaes, Darin Koch, Marcus McNealy, Kara Miller, Taylor Nash, Adriana Printy, Kala Rogers, Amber Schwarting, Rebekah Sletten
OSSIAN — Tanner Kuennen, Tyler Numedahl
PARKERSBURG — Bayley Duster
PLAINFIELD — Brandon Bahlmann
READLYN — Kassidy Kuhlmann, Abrah Meyer
REINBECK — Bryce Ehlers, Ashley Moore
RICEVILLE — John Green, Ashley Uthe
ROCKFORD — Nicole Schubert, Shania Walker
RUDD — William Campbell, Ralee Kruse, Roni Kruse
SHELL ROCK — Collin Chesnut
SPILLVILLE — Elizabeth Bruess, Christian Kleve
STANLEY — Troy Rau
SUMNER — Kyl Huebner-Lane, Tessa Meyer, Jason Speed
TOLEDO — Kelly Chizek, Haley Shope
TRAER — Ryan Snider, Jessica Ubben
WATERLOO — Brett Armstrong, Kyrene Carter, Lauren Dietz, Lauren Harter, Dakota Hottle, Adrianna Huff, Lucas Kern, Garrett Knudson, Collin Loy, Michielu Menning, Mic’Cah Mohorne, Meshallah Muhammad, Jordan Newman, Mary O’Brien, Jade Rivera, Shawn Robinson, Mikayla Schaefer, David Ticknor, Sydney Weldon, Blake Wilson
WAVERLY — Jeffrey Davis, Haley Eckenrod, Joshua Forest, Zachary Hansen, Jessica Heine, Megan Pitt
WEST UNION — Brian Jensen, Krista Moellers, Hanna Moser, Darin Ney
WESTGATE — Mary Scott
WINTHROP — Spencer Pech
