{{featured_button_text}}
isu logo

New graduates at Iowa State University, Ames, include:

ACKLEY — Ashley Sicard, Grant Sicard

BUCKINGHAM — Aubree Beenken, Madison Howard

CASTALIA — Trygve Lien

CEDAR FALLS— Adam Ahrenholz, Hannah Benedix, Tyler Forero, Lee Hall, Nathan Hall, Olivia Hall, Allison Harris, Caleb Iehl, Patrick Jones-Hughes, Brian Keiser, Matthew Klinehart, Richard Korneisel, Candice Mattke, Alexis Mollenhoff, Benjamin Mord, Kayla Neese, Saralynn Niealsen, Kristine Nielsen, Sungju Nielsen, Brett Niemann, Samuel Pierce, Abby Raus, Dakota Schiefelbein, Elizabeth Sesker, Walter Seymour, Caleb Townsend, Ian Voss, Abigail Young

CHARLES CITY — Cassandra Knecht

CHELSEA — Mahala Doyle, Kayla Toennies

CHESTER — Taylor Dohlman, Gatlin Hemann

CLERMONT — Philip Kleve, Kohle Nieland

COLWELL — Aaron Wright

CONRAD — Chad Dolphin, Joel Steckelberg, Rebecca Steckelberg

COULTER — Ana Trinidad

CRESCO — Mark Farlinger, Emilyn Frohn, Kerigan Hunziker, Austin Schrage

DECORAH — Madeline Beiwel, Katherine Dovenberg, Keeley Greco, Lara Guzman, Nolan Heffern, Karoline Johnson, Isaac Luzum, Maria McDonough, Mary Murphy, Cody Sacquitne

DENVER — Joseph Nitcher, Michael Steege

DUMONT — Lucas Riffo

DYSART — Noah Garwood, Dakota Hopper, Drake Mossman

ELDORA — Sarah Boomgarden, Tysen Butler

ELGIN — Kennith Orr

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Thomas Brown

FAIRBANK — Abbey Lingenfelter, Tricia Jo Luick

FAYETTE — Brady Forsyth

FLOYD — Austin Staudt

FORT ATKINSON — Justin Hackman

FREDERICKSBURG — Morgan Steege

GLADBROOK — Logan Flamme, Shelton Hatch, Carrie McCarthy

GREENE — Brylee Landers, Brady Ott

HAMPTON — Brittany Bolerjack, Brady Claypool, Morrigan Miller, Edward Reichenbacher

HAWKEYE — Jared Bouska

HOLLAND — Madison Kuester

HUBBARD — Sarah Rueger

HUDSON — Kaitlin Clark, Olivia Griffith, Shane Karkosh, Brian McCullough, Meredith Williams, Taylor Wulf

INDEPENDENCE — Cassandra Kilby

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

IONIA — Victoria Schilling, Michael Tupper

IOWA FALLS — Brandon Hanson, Kayla Meyer

JESUP — Heidi Anderson, Kaitlyn Weber

LA PORTE CITY — Gabriel Klein, Justin Rottinghaus, Katelyn Ternus, Brooke Thiele

LAMONT — Amanda Crow, Jaxon Goedken

LANSING — Emily Dietzenbach

LIME SPRINGS — Drew Pietan

NASHUA — Kaitlyn Bonzer, Sharice Lindeland, Spencer White

NEW HAMPTON — Alexandria Baltes, Jordan Flick, Taylor Kuehn, Susan Schwickerath, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Society,

NEW PROVIDENCE — Andrea Kowalik

NORA SPRINGS — Kelby Schultz, Haley Tourtellott

OELWEIN — Alexis Borman, Mason Moeller

OSAGE — Spencer Blake, Benjamin Dralle, Jesse Klaes, Darin Koch, Marcus McNealy, Kara Miller, Taylor Nash, Adriana Printy, Kala Rogers, Amber Schwarting, Rebekah Sletten

OSSIAN — Tanner Kuennen, Tyler Numedahl

PARKERSBURG — Bayley Duster

PLAINFIELD — Brandon Bahlmann

READLYN — Kassidy Kuhlmann, Abrah Meyer

REINBECK — Bryce Ehlers, Ashley Moore

RICEVILLE — John Green, Ashley Uthe

ROCKFORD — Nicole Schubert, Shania Walker

RUDD — William Campbell, Ralee Kruse, Roni Kruse

SHELL ROCK — Collin Chesnut

SPILLVILLE — Elizabeth Bruess, Christian Kleve

STANLEY — Troy Rau

SUMNER — Kyl Huebner-Lane, Tessa Meyer, Jason Speed

TOLEDO — Kelly Chizek, Haley Shope

TRAER — Ryan Snider, Jessica Ubben

WATERLOO — Brett Armstrong, Kyrene Carter, Lauren Dietz, Lauren Harter, Dakota Hottle, Adrianna Huff, Lucas Kern, Garrett Knudson, Collin Loy, Michielu Menning, Mic’Cah Mohorne, Meshallah Muhammad, Jordan Newman, Mary O’Brien, Jade Rivera, Shawn Robinson, Mikayla Schaefer, David Ticknor, Sydney Weldon, Blake Wilson

WAVERLY — Jeffrey Davis, Haley Eckenrod, Joshua Forest, Zachary Hansen, Jessica Heine, Megan Pitt

WEST UNION — Brian Jensen, Krista Moellers, Hanna Moser, Darin Ney

WESTGATE — Mary Scott

WINTHROP — Spencer Pech

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments