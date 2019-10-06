{{featured_button_text}}
Summer graduates at Iowa State University, Ames, include:

BEAMAN — Molly Pieper

CEDAR FALLS — Jennifer Beck

CHARLES CITY — Nicholas Koehler

CONRAD — Madison Hogle

DENVER — Sarah Diercks

ELBERON — Adrieonna Hennings

ELDORA — Katherine Williams

ELGIN — Quinton Houg

GREENE — Katelyn Junker

RICEVILLE — Dianna Sunnes

