Irish-American Archaeology
A recent archaeological dig at County Monaghan, Northern Ireland, turned up parts of a fuel tank, bullets and a small cockpit bulb lens from a World War II U.S. fighter plane.
The plane, a P38 Lightning aircraft, piloted by Waterloo’s 2nd Lt. Milo Rundall, crashed in 1942. He was just 22 at the time. The Courier previously has reported on preparations for the excavation.
A dig team – including Queen’s University Belfast surveyors and pupils from Foyle College in Derry and Ballybay Community College in County Monaghan – retrieved the remaining parts of a twin-engined fighter.
The project was done with Monaghan County Museum, where the findings of the dig will be showcased.
