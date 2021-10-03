Iowa Waste Reduction Center Receives Award

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Waste Reduction Center at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, was recently selected to receive an EPA Region 7 2021 Pollution Prevention Award. The award will be formally presented on Oct. 26 during ceremonies at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pollution prevention (P2) is any practice that reduces, eliminates, or prevents pollution at its source. The EPA Region 7 P2 Awards celebrate organizations across the Midwest who have successfully implemented P2 projects.

The Iowa Waste Reduction Center (IWRC) was selected for a P2 Award for their work on an Iowa Green Brewery Certification Program. The program assesses a brewery’s sustainability, including energy efficiency, sustainable materials management, and environmental best practices. Currently, 28 breweries across the state have gained certification through the IWRC’s program.

“I commend the Iowa Waste Reduction Center for developing the Iowa Green Brewery Certification program,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward H. Chu. “These voluntary programs help empower businesses to institute environmental best practices in their operations, which is a win for the business, the environment, and the community.”

The IWRC has 33 years of experience providing successful training programs, technical assistance, and pollution prevention services that have included projects and outreach focused on food waste, recycling efforts, energy efficiency, and hazardous substances. The IWRC is a nonprofit organization, part of Business and Community Services at the University of Northern Iowa.

