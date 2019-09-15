Iowa vet elected national Legion vice commander
An Iowa veteran of Keystone American Legion Post 107 was elected as a national vice commander of the nation’s largest veterans organization recently.
Bruce C. Feuerbach served in the U.S. Army from January 1967 to November 1969. He served in Germany for 16 months, then for one year in Vietnam before being honorably discharged.
Just a few of the offices Feuerbach has held are post commander, county commander, district commander, department (state) commander, served as alternate national executive committeeman, and national executive committeeman. Feuerbach is a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 217 in Atkins.
Feuerbach is one of 12 national officers.
