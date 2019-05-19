Congratulations to the International Martial Arts of Waterloo students for the awards received during the WTSDA Region 3 tournament last month.
Participants were Carey, Brianna and Alivia DeGoote, Jeff, Alex and Zach England, Mike and Ainsely Frank, Anui Vedanayagam, Gia Barbatti and Colin Schrader.
Instructors are Master Lee Mattox and Carl Micu.
