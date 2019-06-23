{{featured_button_text}}

Inman/70

CEDAR FALLS — Warren and Marjorie Inman celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family.

Warren Inman and Marjorie Schulmeister were married June 2, 1949, at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein.

Marjorie is a homemaker, and Warren, now retired, worked at John Deere.

Their family includes Rebecca and James Morrall of Omaha, Randal and Carol Inman of Maynard, Gregory (deceased) and Carolyn Inman and Dione and Bill Ohrt of Ionia, along with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

