Ricky Lee (Rick) Bolton

July 7 ,1960 – November 11, 2022

Rick, 62, died Nov. 11, under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

He was born July 7, 1960, in Cedar Falls, the oldest of three children born to Marvin and Shirley (Petersen) Bolton.

Rick married Sun Biss in 1992. They didn't have children, but had many dogs throughout his life. He worked as a mechanic for most of his life and at Tyson Foods for many years as maintenance department night supervisor. He was well-liked and acquired many friends while employed at Tyson.

Rick enjoyed working on cars as a hobby, and riding motorcycles.

Rick was a devoted son, brother and husband, and was known as Uncle Rick by many.

He is survived by his wife Sun of Waterloo; his parents, Ron and Shirley Henze of Raymond and Marvin and Angie(Lathrop)Bolton of Donna, Texas; his sisters Brenda (Jeff) Hostetler and Becky (Adam) Miller, both of Waterloo, and Blossom McBride of Des Moines; and a brother, Tomlin (Misako) Bolton of Everett, WA; one stepsister, Sue Lathrop Kasper of Austin Texas; and two stepbrothers, Steve Lathrop of Waterloo and Scott Lathrop of Jacksonville, FLA. There are three nieces, four nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.

Rick is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hans and Carrie Petersen and paternal grandparents, Randall and Selma Bolton, his stepmother Matilda Bolton and great-nephew Giovanni Turner.

Rick was cremated. A private graveside service will be held at the internment site at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.