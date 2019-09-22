{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne and Pearl Gross

In Memory of Pearl and Wayne Gross

Pearl and Wayne Gross, we miss you every day.

Two angels watching over our family.

We cherish all our memories.

Your children, spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

