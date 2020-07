× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie Freese

July 1942—October 2018

I want to honor you on your birthday, Even though...

I am so proud of your Christian walk you showed,

so much love to people,

especially to little kids.

There is always somebody missing in our house.

If we could do it one more time,

I’d choose you again,

I’d choose you again.

You are so missed.

I love you baby,

Your Husband.

