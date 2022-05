"The moment you left me, my heart was split in two.

One side was filled with memories, the other side died with you.

I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.

Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,

But missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart, and there you will remain.

You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same."

Love, Sondra

