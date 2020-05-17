In Loving Memory

Mary Lou and her loving husband, Donald Wurtz, were partners for life. Inseparable and bound by love during 65 years of marriage. As a mother of four children, Mary Lou epitomized unconditional love. Mary Lou, who worked tirelessly for her family, always was happiest at home. Although she sometimes traveled to visit relatives, she never liked being gone too long from Iowa. She instead enjoyed spending her time outdoors, especially on the patio and taking drives through the Iowa countryside. She cherished family gatherings, visits from her children, and playing with the grandchildren. Mary Lou, true to her faith, lived a very Christian life. A longtime member of St. Marks United Methodist Church, she always worked hard to support both the church and the community. Truly a life well lived. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts and an emptiness in our lives forever. Love, Richard, Ute, Victoria, Maximillian, Alexander, and Richard.