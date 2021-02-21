 Skip to main content
In Loving Memory
IN MEMORY

In Loving Memory

Mr. and Mrs. Holub

Norman and

Wilma Holub“Together again,”—Buck Owens

Married February 14, 1953.

Happy first Heavenly anniversary.

We love you and miss you dearly, but know you are dancing away in Heaven and together again.

Love,

Cordt, Krista, family and friends

