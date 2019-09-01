{{featured_button_text}}
Pat Mastin

In Celebration of Pat Mastin

Celebrate the life of Patrick “Pat” Mastin, who passed away Jan. 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

The celebration will be held at the Firewater Bar, 712 Jefferson St. in downtown Waterloo, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2—6 p.m.

