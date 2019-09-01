In Celebration of Pat Mastin
Celebrate the life of Patrick “Pat” Mastin, who passed away Jan. 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The celebration will be held at the Firewater Bar, 712 Jefferson St. in downtown Waterloo, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2—6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.