If you see this guy -- Wish him a Happy Golden Birthday! 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cameron Anucik Cameron Anucik 25 on the 25th × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Happy Birthday, Son! Love, your family Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Elgin woman gets life for infant daughter's murder ACLU calls NE Iowa sheriff's Easter day post on Facebook 'grossly inappropriate' Job seeker who urinated in hotel hallway sought by Waterloo police Judge orders $10M judgment against lottery winning sex offender One arrested in overnight chase in Waterloo promotion Professional Football Pickem and Win promotion Best of the Best 2017 Print Ads Ad Vault New Construction Tab 52 min ago Collins Community Credit Union PO BOX 1623, Dubuque, IA 52004 563-556-1633 Website Ad Vault Obits Sponsorship Updated Apr 23, 2019 Breakenridge Memorials 14937 S Hudson Rd, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-4051 Website Education Pulse Apr 23, 2019 Capri College 2323 Crossroads Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-2600 Website Office Biz Monthly Apr 26, 2019 Koch Construction 215 E Main St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-0807 Website Ad Vault Spring Celebration 52 min ago Ottos Oasis 1313 Gilbert St, Charles City, IA 50616 641-228-6193 Website Ad Vault Purchasing & Inventory Administrator 52 min ago Blackhawk Engineering, Inc. 118 Blackhawk Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-2681 Website Ad Vault Chamber Newsletter Biz Monthly Apr 26, 2019 Ad Vault Auto 6x5 Apr 23, 2019 Skarlis I Holding Co. 4521 University, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5010 Ad Vault Thrive 52 min ago Cedar Valley Hospice Waterloo Location 2101 Kimball Ave, Po Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704 319-272-2002 Website Office Wet Basement Apr 23, 2019 Magee Construction Company 1705 Waterloo Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-0100 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.