Iehl-Gruis

WATERLOO — Chris and Diane Iehl of Waterloo are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Heidi, to Spenser, son of Scott and Cheryl Gruis of Rockford.
Heidi is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and 2013 graduate of Allen College. The bride-to-be is a registered nurse in the Pediatric ICU at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Spenser graduated from Rudd Rockford Marble Rock (RRMR) High School in 2005 and North Iowa Area Community College in 2007. The groom-to-be is employed as a network engineer with OmniTel Communications in Nora Springs.
A wedding is planned for April 27 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo.
