Hutchcroft--Sullivan-Lo

Derek Sullivan-Lo and Mindy Hutchcroft

Robert and Vickie Hutchcroft of Steamboat Rock announce the engagement of their daughter, Mindy Jean Hutchcroft, to Derek James Sullivan-Lo, son of Khay Lo and Gary Sullivan of Waukee.

The bride-to-be is a physical therapist at UnityPoint of Waukee. The prospective groom is part owner of Titan Roofing and Exteriors a veteran-owned company in Urbandale.

The couple plans to marry in February on the beach at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

