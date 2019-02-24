Hutchcroft--Sullivan-Lo

Robert and Vickie Hutchcroft of Steamboat Rock announce the engagement of their daughter, Mindy Jean Hutchcroft, to Derek James Sullivan-Lo, son of Khay Lo and Gary Sullivan of Waukee.
The bride-to-be is a physical therapist at UnityPoint of Waukee. The prospective groom is part owner of Titan Roofing and Exteriors a veteran-owned company in Urbandale.
The couple plans to marry in February on the beach at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
