Hutchcroft--Sullivan-Lo

STEAMBOAT ROCK — Mindy Hutchcroft and Derek Sullivan-Lo were married Feb. 23 in Mexico.
The Rev. Bradley Smith performed the 5 p.m. ceremony on the beach at the Hard Rock Resort in Puerto Vallarta, and the reception was held on the Splash Terrace at the Hard Rock.
Parents of the couple are Robert and Vickie Hutchcroft of Steamboat Rock and Khay Sullivan-Lo of Waukee and Gary Sullivan of Mankato, Minn.
Maid of honor was Malorie Kiecker of Greenfield, Wis., and bridesmaid was Tami Drees of Lincoln, Neb.
Best man was Jeff Letizia of Omaha, Neb., and the ring bearer was Cody Rowland of Ankeny.
Mindy is a physical therapist, and Derek is part owner of Titan Roofing and Exteriors. They live in Waukee.
