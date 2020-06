× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Huffman/40

Ken and Mary Huffman are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Ken Huffman and Mary Uhlenberg were married June 21, 1980, in Waterloo.

Their family includes Amy (Kory) Wilson from Hopkinton, Mark from Williamsburg, and two grandchildren.

“Where you go, I will go. Where you stay, I will stay.” Ruth 1:16.

Happy 40th Anniversary! We love you very much! Kory, Amy, Mark, Addie Jane, and Karlie Jo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0