Howard F. Harris

Howard Harris is celebrating his 90th birthday.

He was born on August 7, 1931, in the Rex #5 coal mining community in Lovilla to Archy and Jean Harris.

Howard later married Norma Fay Wiley.

He was the Pastor of the Free Methodist Church in Waterloo and also worked at Young Plumbing and Heating.

His family includes: Joel Harris and Julia Baldwin, both of Waterloo, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Happy Birthday Dad!

Love to you always,

Joel, Julie, and Families

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0