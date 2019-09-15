{{featured_button_text}}

Hospital names Spotlight on Values Award winners

WAVERLY — Six members of the Waverly Health Center team have been named recent Spotlight on Values award winners.

They are nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community.

Those honored:

Ben Lovell of Waterloo, medical-surgical, was recognized for the value of compassion.

Betsie Frey of Cedar Falls, pharmacy-hospital, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm.

Angie O’Hair of Cedar Falls and Bobbie Quass of Tripoli outpatient medical services, were recognized for the value of excellence.

Alicia Jahnke of Waverly, pharmacy-hospital, and Rich Jacobson, CRNA, pain services, were recognized for the value of leadership.

