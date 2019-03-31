{{featured_button_text}}
Hosch-Lane

Nate Lane and Clancy Hosch

WATERLOO — Clancy Hosch and Nate Lane, both of Grimes, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Clancy is the daughter of Kelly Knapp of Marion and Kent Hosch of Anamosa. Nate is the son of Mark and Kim Lane of Waterloo.

Clancy is a 2010 graduate of Monticello High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of arts in health promotion and education. She is employed by UnityPoint Health.

Nate is a 2004 graduate of Waterloo West and a 2009 graduate of UNI with a bachelor of arts in business administration. He is employed by Target.

A May 4, 2019, wedding is planned at Hope Lutheran Church, West Des Moines.

