Hoppes / 50

John and Karen Hoppes celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house hosted by their children April 9 at the First Baptist Church in Waterloo.

John Hoppes and Karen Thomson were married April 8, 1972, at Falls Avenue Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo.

She is retired from Friendship Village, and her husband is retired from John Deere.

They have three children, Shannon (Brian) Freeland of Appleton, WI, Meghan (Ben) Koellner of Milton and Jonathan Hoppes of Waterloo. Their six grandchildren are 6 Drew Hoppes, Jaxson Hopes, Alex Koellner, Abby Koellner, Easton Hoppes and Andy Koellner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0