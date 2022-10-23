REINBECK — Ralph and Mary (Brubaker) Hook will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house today. The event, hosted by their children, is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Reform Church, 20957 150th St., in Holland.

No invitations are being sent, and the honorees request no gifts.

Ralph Hook and Mary Brubaker exchanged wedding vows on Oct. 28, 1972, at Amity Presbyterian Church, south of Reinbeck.

The couple are both retired.

Their children are Curtis Hook and April Mulholland of Ackley, and David and Amy Hook of Holland.

They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.