Homeister/60

FREDERIKA — Willard and Marlys Homeister are observing their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Willard Homeister and Marlys Myene were married Oct. 25, 1959, in Waterloo at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Willard retired as a tire shop manager, and Marlys retired as a restaurant worker and factory worker.

Their family includes five children in Minneapolis and Maquoketa, as well as four grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 55, Frederika 50631.

