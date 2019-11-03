Homeister/60
FREDERIKA — Willard and Marlys Homeister are observing their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Willard Homeister and Marlys Myene were married Oct. 25, 1959, in Waterloo at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Willard retired as a tire shop manager, and Marlys retired as a restaurant worker and factory worker.
Their family includes five children in Minneapolis and Maquoketa, as well as four grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 55, Frederika 50631.
