HUDSON — Ray and Karen Homann are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ray Homann and Karen Krueger were married May 20, 1979, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Karen Homann is a retired dental assistant and massage therapist. Ray Homann is retired from K&W Electric.

They are the parents of one child, Brock, of Hudson.

Cards may be sent to 7315 Hudson Heights Court, Hudson, IA 50643.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0