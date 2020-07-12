Holmes/70
CEDAR FALLS — Eugene and Darlene Holmes will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Eugene Holmes and Darlene Ellingson were married July 16, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes Denise (Larry) Fleener of Belmond, Doug (Jill) Holmes of Owatonna, Minn., Drew (Diana) Holmes of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Erinn (Isiah) Kronebusch and Ian Holmes.

Cards may be sent to 3447 Homeway Dr., Cedar Falls, 50613.

